Dayton food truck takes funnel cakes to the next level

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

A Dayton food truck is taking funnel cakes and other sweet treats to the next level by adding a handful of toppings including homemade ice cream.

Daquann Glober, owner of Gem City Funnel Cake King, said he bought the food truck in 2019 and began selling fried chicken and fish under the name, DoCooks. His operation quickly changed as more customers began asking why he didn’t sell funnel cakes due to what it said on the truck.

Gem City Funnel Cake King is located at 1118 Rosedale Drive in Dayton Monday through Friday noon to 9 p.m.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Gem City Funnel Cake King is located at 1118 Rosedale Drive in Dayton Monday through Friday noon to 9 p.m.

Glober added funnel cakes to the menu and “eventually, the sales picked up so much on it that it took over the menu.”

Gem City Funnel Cake King features shaved ice, homemade ice cream, cotton candy, deep fried desserts and a variety of funnel cakes. Deep fried desserts include caramel ice cinnamon rolls, donuts, Oreos, strawberry shortcakes and caramel brownie bites. Specialty funnel cakes include the Fruit Loop Blast, Butterfinger and Reese’s Whipped. Other toppings include cinnamon toast crunch, Oreos, strawberries, caramel apples, peanut butter and jelly and many many more.

Funnel cakes are $5 and if you add ice cream on top they are $8.

A Dayton food truck is taking funnel cakes and other sweet treats to the next level by adding a handful of toppings including homemade ice cream.

A Dayton food truck is taking funnel cakes and other sweet treats to the next level by adding a handful of toppings including homemade ice cream.

Glober said he belongs to a group on Facebook where funnel cake vendors share ideas with each other like adding Oreos and strawberries to funnel cakes. Other ideas like adding cereal to his funnel cakes was something he came up with in the grocery store.

Glober explained he had always wanted to have a food truck, but never thought it would feature desserts.

A Dayton food truck is taking funnel cakes and other sweet treats to the next level by adding a handful of toppings including homemade ice cream.

A Dayton food truck is taking funnel cakes and other sweet treats to the next level by adding a handful of toppings including homemade ice cream.

He said his favorite part of owning a food truck is getting to go to different schools, churches and hospitals.

Gem City Funnel Cake King is open noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1118 Rosedale Drive in Dayton. Glober said his food truck is located in front of a business he recently bought. He is planning to open a shaved ice bar in that location by the end of the year.

Gem City Funnel Cake King is expecting to open a shaved ice bar at 1118 Rosedale Drive in Dayton by the end of the year.

Gem City Funnel Cake King is expecting to open a shaved ice bar at 1118 Rosedale Drive in Dayton by the end of the year.

Gem City Funnel Cake King is expecting to open a shaved ice bar at 1118 Rosedale Drive in Dayton by the end of the year.

This weekend, Gem City Funnel Cake King will be at Costco, 5300 Cornerstone N. Blvd. in Centerville, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To book Gem City Funnel Cake King for an event, call 937-279-4902. For more information, visit his Facebook page.

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

