2023 Dayton Greek Festival canceled, drive-thru event continues

The 2023 Dayton Greek Festival has been canceled but its spring drive-thru event will continue this weekend.
“While the 2022 Dayton Greek Festival was very successful, we are currently facing challenges we are unable to meet for 2023,” festival organizers said in a post on the festival’s Facebook page.
Dayton.com reached out to Christina Panagouleas-Stephens, public relations manager with the Dayton Greek Festival. She said no additional information was available at this time but encouraged festivalgoers to keep tuned to the festival’s Facebook page for updates.
She also confirmed a holiday market is still planned for the first weekend in December.
The Dayton Greek Festival returned full force last year after two years of drive-thru events due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The people in Dayton really love the food,” Panagouleas-Stephens previously said. “Our recipes are over 100 years old.”
Area residents will get to have a taste of their favorite festival foods this weekend during a three-day spring drive-thru event.
Everything must be preordered and prepaid online at www.daytongreekfestival.com. Orders can be placed online now and throughout the weekend. Pick up will be available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6 and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 7 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, located at 500 Belmonte Park North.
The spring drive-thru is a condensed menu compared to the regular festival, but still has all the favorites. The menu includes Chicken Dinners, Gyro Sandwiches, Greek Salads, Dolmathes, Spanakopita (cheese and spinach pie), Tiropita (cheese pie), Appetizer Plates, Pastry Variety Boxes, Various Pastries, Greek Salad Dressing and much more.
For more information, visit www.daytongreekfestival.com or the festival’s Facebook page.
