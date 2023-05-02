2023 Dayton Greek Festival canceled, drive-thru event continues

“The people in Dayton really love the food,” Panagouleas-Stephens previously said. “Our recipes are over 100 years old.”

Area residents will get to have a taste of their favorite festival foods this weekend during a three-day spring drive-thru event.

Everything must be preordered and prepaid online at www.daytongreekfestival.com. Orders can be placed online now and throughout the weekend. Pick up will be available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6 and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 7 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, located at 500 Belmonte Park North.

The spring drive-thru is a condensed menu compared to the regular festival, but still has all the favorites. The menu includes Chicken Dinners, Gyro Sandwiches, Greek Salads, Dolmathes, Spanakopita (cheese and spinach pie), Tiropita (cheese pie), Appetizer Plates, Pastry Variety Boxes, Various Pastries, Greek Salad Dressing and much more.

For more information, visit www.daytongreekfestival.com or the festival’s Facebook page.