Dayton group that helps domestic violence survivors wants used cell phones and more

In June 1985, a small group of women, often working without pay, created Artemis Center to provide advocacy services beyond the traditional housing and safety offered by battered women’s shelters.

“The goal is to empower survivors of domestic violence to make decisions and choices that will allow them to achieve and maintain safety for themselves and their children,” said the organization’s development manager Lindsay Marto. “By working conjointly with other community resources, Artemis Center advocates coordinate needed services for survivors. Additionally, through collaboration with the justice, child welfare and healthcare systems, as well as other systems partners, and through community education and advocacy programs, Artemis has been instrumental in the development and implementation of community-wide best practice responses to domestic violence.”

Although many in our community think of Artemis as a shelter, the nonprofit does not shelter survivors but connects them to shelters when appropriate or available.

“Unfortunately in our community, the shelters are consistently filled and it is often difficult to find housing options,” said Marto. “People also believe that we only serve women, however we serve all survivors regardless of gender, age, race or socio-economic status. Our clients heavily identify as women.”

The goals of Artemis include:

Providing immediate crisis support for individuals fleeing domestic violence. Studies show that the most dangerous time for a survivor is when they are leaving the abusive relationship because abusers will take extreme measures to prevent the survivor from leaving.

Educating the community about domestic violence and addressing the common misconceptions associated with abusive relationships.

Ensuring that services are known and accessible to all survivors in the community.

Collaborating with community partners and organizations to provide well-rounded supportive services.

Impressive statistics

In 2023, Artemis advocates answered 7,363 hotline crisis calls, assisted 911 walk-in sessions, made 310 court accompaniments and served 4,682 survivors.

When individuals are fleeing violence they often leave quickly and with nothing. Artemis seeks to provide immediate basic needs that can help sustain a survivor and/or their children until they are connected to more sustainable and specialized local resources.

“Financial abuse occurs in over 90 percent of domestic violence relationships,” said Jane Keiffer, executive director. ”We help survivors with immediate safety needs. By providing these items, the survivor can use their money toward utilities, rent and other financial obligations.”

Here’s what they most need:

Door locks and window alarms

Used cell phones. Modern cellphones can be used to call 911 without a subscription plan to a cell carrier, increasing survivor safety. Additionally, if the survivor has access to WiFi, apps can be used to communicate with friends and family.

Gift cards for groceries, gas, bus passes, and Uber/Lyft rides.

Security cameras, such as Ring or Nest

Nonperishable food items. Canned items, pasta, microwaveable items, etc. Food that can be eaten on the go or made easily in a hotel room or in a shelter

Cleaning supplies, toilet paper

Toiletries

Elementary-middle school aged clothing

New packs of underwear, leggings, basic tees, sweatpants, gym shorts for women of all sizes and children 5th grade and above

School supplies for the upcoming school year: colored pencils, crayons, glue, safety scissors, backpacks, notebooks, etc.

Dishware, drinking glasses, and other items to help survivors start over

Donations may be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday at 310 W. Monument Ave., Dayton. Note that the Artemis parking lot is directly behind the building and not directly accessible from Monument. To get to the parking lot from N. Perry Street, take a right on Lowe Lane, and take the second right into the parking lot. From First Street, take a left on Stratford, take a left on Lowe Lane, and take the second left into the lot.

Monetary donations can be made directly on the website www.artemiscenter.org or by mail addressed to the Development Department at the above mailing address. The business line for donation information is 937-461-5091.

If you are a victim of domestic violence:

Call the hotline (937) 461-HELP (4357)

Walk-in hours are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Webchat service: Survivors can chat with an advocate directly online at artemiscenter.org

Other ways to help:

The annual Breaking the Cycle Fundraising Breakfast will be 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Oct. 17 at Sinclair Conference Center

Building Hope Holiday Program is currently seeking generous community members to make this year’s program a success. By adopting a family, you can help make the season merry and bright for clients

Website link for registrations and the holiday program: artemiscenter.org/events

Make a difference

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com. Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.