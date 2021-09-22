Dayton Independent Film Festival will highlight local talent on and off the screen

The 2021 Dayton Independent Film Festival is set for Sept. 24-27 at the Neon and Dixie Twin Drive In.
The second annual University of Dayton student and faculty planned event celebrates stories from independent midwestern filmmakers, according to a release. This year, 23 short films and two feature length films with local ties will be screened.
Friday’s opening night film, “Poser,” will be shown at 7 p.m. at the Neon, 130 E. Fifth St. in Dayton.
“Poser” is the debut film by Ohio producers Jake Striebel and Jerry Ankenbauer. It stars Louie Kurtzman, son of famous SFX artist Robert Kurtzman, and a supporting cast from Wright State University and the Dayton area.
“Eight Nations,” a basketball documentary including UD alum Kyle Davis, will be the 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 feature at the Neon. The film shines a light on compelling stories from the far reaches of this unique profession. Davis will participate in ta Q&A session afterward.
The short documentary “The Power Within Us” and short fiction films “Approaching the Unknown” and “Along for the Ride” can be seen throughout the weekend at the Neon as well.
The closing night event takes place at the Dixie Twin Drive In, 6201 N. Dixie Dr. at 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27.
Five shorts from Stivers School for the Arts and the 2021 Shorts Award Winners under the stars will be screened.
Among the films will be “We Still Make Things,” produced by Academy Award winners Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, and the UD student film “2020: Through Our Eyes.”
Tickets are available at DaytonFilmFest.com.