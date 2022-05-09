dayton logo
X

Dayton LEGO shop moving to new location for more creative opportunities

caption arrowCaption
The Dayton Brick Shop, currently located at 90 Compark Road Suite A in Dayton, will open Thursday, May 19 at 5519 Bigger Road in Kettering.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top