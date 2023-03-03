Dayton Live takes pride in Schuster Center’s 20th anniversary

On Saturday, March 1, 2003, a black-tie gala event was held featuring an array of celebrities. A Community Open House followed that brought thousands of individuals from all over the Miami Valley through the César Pelli-designed venue. The world-class facility has since hosted more than 5.37 million guests at more than 10,687 performances, meetings, weddings, parties, receptions, graduations, and fundraisers.

“The Schuster Center is a cultural landmark in Dayton, and our mission to contribute to a thriving downtown experience gives us great pride,” said Ty Sutton, President & CEO of Dayton Live, the not-for-profit arts organization that owns and operates the Schuster Center. Dayton Live was formerly known as Victoria Theatre Association.