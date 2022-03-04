Hamburger icon
Dayton Live updates mask policy

Mead Theatre of the Schuster Center. CONTRIBUTED

Beginning Saturday, March 5 and per CDC guidelines and recommendations, Dayton Live is lifting its mask requirement for audiences attending performances in its venues – the Victoria Theatre, Schuster Center, Loft Theatre, and PNC Arts Annex.

However, “Dear Evan Hansen” (March 8-13) at the Schuster Center, “Everything That’s Beautiful” (through March 13) at the Loft Theatre, and “From Summit to Sea with Andy Mann” (March 13 and 14) at the Victoria Theatre will still require all audience members to be masked.

Other events or artists may also have different requirements. To stay up to date, check DaytonLive.org.

Dayton Live also says patrons are welcome to wear masks at any performance in its venues.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

