Dayton man featured in CNN article about iconic ‘I Voted’ stickers

A recent CNN article showcasing what the iconic “I Voted” sticker looks like in every state in America featured a photo of a proud voter in Dayton.
When it came time to premiere Ohio’s voting sticker, Dayton resident Tommy Oliver supplied a photo of himself wearing Ohio’s 2020 version of the “I Voted” sticker.
According to the CNN article, Oliver feels that voting "is really about exercising a cornerstone of democracy. It is making an informed decision about who represents me in my local, state and federal governments.”
This year, Ohio’s “I Voted” sticker features a circular red, white and blue design with the outline of the state and the words “Ohio Voted” in the center of the sticker.