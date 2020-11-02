X

Dayton man featured in CNN article about iconic ‘I Voted’ stickers

What to Know | 1 hour ago
By Ashley Moor

A recent CNN article showcasing what the iconic “I Voted” sticker looks like in every state in America featured a photo of a proud voter in Dayton.

ExploreElection 2020 Guide: What to know about every local race, issue before you vote

When it came time to premiere Ohio’s voting sticker, Dayton resident Tommy Oliver supplied a photo of himself wearing Ohio’s 2020 version of the “I Voted” sticker.

ExploreWill children be able to sit on Santa's lap this year?

According to the CNN article, Oliver feels that voting "is really about exercising a cornerstone of democracy. It is making an informed decision about who represents me in my local, state and federal governments.”

This year, Ohio’s “I Voted” sticker features a circular red, white and blue design with the outline of the state and the words “Ohio Voted” in the center of the sticker.

ExploreMementos left behind on Wright brothers' graves tell a story of love

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.