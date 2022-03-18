Dayton native brings humor to ‘Jeopardy!’ appearance

In Final Jeopardy!, the clue in the category of Nonfiction: “This 1962 classic was dedicated to Albert Schweitzer, who predicted that man ‘will end by destroying the Earth.’” The correct response was Rachel Carson’s “Silent Spring.” Levinson playfully answered “Are You There God, It’s Me Margaret.” He opted not to wager, keeping his total at $2,400. Corrigan and Hargrove answered correctly, but Corrigan increased his lead ultimately achieving a winning total of $19,601.

Levinson, who delighted Jennings and the audience, received a consolation prize of $1,000.

“You look like a children’s musician,” Jennings said awaiting Levinson’s Final Jeopardy! response. “How can this guy not be a children’s musician?”

Joel is the son of Dayton Daily News reporter Meredith Moss and retired attorney James Levinson. His brother, Stephen, is a copywriter and content producer who wrote for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Joel and Stephen notably filmed their first full-length movie “Boy Band” in Dayton in 2016.

In addition to competing on “Wheel of Fortune” in 2013, he has visited each of Earth’s seven continents for free, thanks to online contest wins.