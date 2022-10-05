Dayton Performing Arts Alliance selects new administrator

Jeaunita Chateau Olowe, an arts educator, administrator, grant writer and cultural anthropologist, has been named vice president of learning and community engagement for the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance.
Olowe spent 25 years developing programs that served more than 300,000 people and performed overseas for the U.S. Department of Defense. She came to Dayton from Northern Kentucky University School for Theater and Arts, where she developed a new general education course for Dance and Music African Diaspora while teaching dance, theatre, and fitness courses.
“I’m ecstatic and humbled to be asked to lead the Learning and Community Engagement programs,” says Olowe. “DPAA’s programming aims to encourage audiences of all ages to fall in love with the arts. I plan to combine their mission with my passion for authentically providing access, building, and offering meaningful educational experiences. We aim to inspire generations of potential artists, community leaders, donors, and patrons. I look forward to cultivating relationships that strengthen our communities and increase the longevity of our organization.”
Olowe is an Ohio Art Council TeachArts Ohio Grant Recipient, teaching cultural social-emotional learning at Chase Elementary Arts and Culture School in Cincinnati, and multi-cultural arts education teaching specialist and consultant for Cincinnati Public Schools. Olowe was previously the ballet school administrator and director of outreach for Cincinnati Ballet.
“We are thrilled to have Jeaunita on board in this position,” says DPAA President and CEO Patrick Nugent. “Learning and Community Engagement are the most important things we do. The arts are for everyone, and Jeaunita will be a key player in helping young people and new communities to fall in love with the classical performing arts. She brings extraordinarily broad and deep background to this crucial work.”
For more information about DPAA’s learning and community engagement programs or the 2022-2023 DPAA arts season, visit https://daytonperformingarts.org.
