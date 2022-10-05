Dayton Performing Arts Alliance selects new administrator

Olowe spent 25 years developing programs that served more than 300,000 people and performed overseas for the U.S. Department of Defense. She came to Dayton from Northern Kentucky University School for Theater and Arts, where she developed a new general education course for Dance and Music African Diaspora while teaching dance, theatre, and fitness courses.

“I’m ecstatic and humbled to be asked to lead the Learning and Community Engagement programs,” says Olowe. “DPAA’s programming aims to encourage audiences of all ages to fall in love with the arts. I plan to combine their mission with my passion for authentically providing access, building, and offering meaningful educational experiences. We aim to inspire generations of potential artists, community leaders, donors, and patrons. I look forward to cultivating relationships that strengthen our communities and increase the longevity of our organization.”