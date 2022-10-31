Dayton Philharmonic opens new season of free church concerts

The Stained Glass Series, free and open to the public, is underwritten by the Bob Ross Auto Group in memory of Norma Ross.

“The Stained Glass Series is one of my favorites to program,” said Neal Gittleman, Dayton Philharmonic, artistic director and conductor, in a release. “We collaborate with local church choirs and performers to honor the late Norma Ross, a tireless advocate for music and minority youth in Dayton. The free concert features Mozart’s “Hai gia vinta la causa” from ‘The Marriage of Figaro,’ along with his Symphony No. 41 in C minor, ‘Jupiter.’ Sankara Harouna is one of our Artists in Residence program members who performs a beautiful baritone solo in ‘Witness.’ DCDC has partnered with us to add a choreographer and dance to the concert. It’s really going to be a fabulous night of music.”