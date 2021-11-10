dayton logo
Dayton pizzeria reopens and relocates

On Nov. 4, The Patriot Eatery and Pizzeria reopened for carryout and delivery only at 2119 Germantown St. For now, delivery is only available through the delivery apps DoorDash and Uber Eats.
By Sarah Franks
52 minutes ago

Everything old is new again for fans of a local burger, breakfast and pizzeria eatery.

On Nov. 4, Patriot Eatery and Pizzeria reopened for carryout and delivery at 2119 Germantown St. in Dayton. For now, delivery is only available through the delivery apps DoorDash and Uber Eats.

To order, customers should call 937-496-5734. The Patriot’s new hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In 2016, Patriot Eatery & Pizzeria replaced the Starlite Restaurant & Diner at 2627 Smithville Road. In late August, the restaurant announced in a Facebook post that it would be closing.

ExploreSweet Tooth: New dessert-only café to offer handmade crepes and more

However, just over two months later, the Patriot is back and open at its aforementioned Germantown St. location. The restaurant posted its new menu including old favorites such as all-day breakfast, burgers and more.

The restaurant could not be immediately reached at the time of this report. However, the story will be updated as soon as more information is available.

ajc.com

Sarah Franks
Follow Sarah Franks on twitter

Sarah joined the Dayton Daily News team in fall of 2019 covering general assignment. Since then, Sarah has covered the higher education beat, authored a daily COVID-19 column and currently covers Greene County.

