Dayton pizzeria reopens and relocates

Everything old is new again for fans of a local burger, breakfast and pizzeria eatery.
On Nov. 4, Patriot Eatery and Pizzeria reopened for carryout and delivery at 2119 Germantown St. in Dayton. For now, delivery is only available through the delivery apps DoorDash and Uber Eats.
To order, customers should call 937-496-5734. The Patriot’s new hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In 2016, Patriot Eatery & Pizzeria replaced the Starlite Restaurant & Diner at 2627 Smithville Road. In late August, the restaurant announced in a Facebook post that it would be closing.
However, just over two months later, the Patriot is back and open at its aforementioned Germantown St. location. The restaurant posted its new menu including old favorites such as all-day breakfast, burgers and more.
The restaurant could not be immediately reached at the time of this report. However, the story will be updated as soon as more information is available.
About the Author