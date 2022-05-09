Dayton Playhouse selects finalists for annual festival of new plays

“Griswold,” written by Angela J. Davis of Los Angeles, CA. This drama spotlights Estelle Griswold, civil rights activist and feminist known as a defendant in the landmark 1965 Supreme Court case Griswold v. Connecticut, which struck down laws barring married couples from access to birth control.

“Lakshmi Counts Her Arms and Legs,” written by Holly Hepp-Galaván of Astoria, NY. This drama is based on the true story of Lakshmi Tatma who was born with eight limbs in the village of Bihar in India in 2005.

“The Little Sisters of Littleton,” written by Kate Katcher of Sandy Hook, CT. In this comedy, two elderly sisters fall in love with the same man.

“The Wild Boar,” written by Daniel Damiano of Brooklyn, NY. This drama concerns a newly retired teacher befriending a wild boar on a remote island.

“We are so excited for FutureFest 2022,” said FutureFest program director Fran Pesch. “For the past two years we acknowledged playwrights and their new works virtually, but this year we will once again be able to celebrate the sense of community between playwrights, adjudicators, and audience that only an in-person FutureFest permits. Attendees will be treated to a diverse collection of plays in terms of genres, presentation, comedy and drama. There is something for everyone.”

The plays will be judged by professional adjudicators in criteria including dialogue, language, plot page-to-stage, and the next stage. Adjudicators will be announced at a later date.

Two playwrights are repeat finalists. Cameron, originally selected in 2020, was selected as a finalist last year for “Truth Be Told.” Davis was a 2017 finalist for “The Spanish Prayer Book.”

“I had the best time last year and am thrilled to be chosen again for the 2022 FutureFest,” Cameron said. “My only regret last year was that the festival had to be held online. Craig Smith did a brilliant job directing ‘Truth Be Told’ last year, and he had a stellar cast to work with, but there truly is nothing like live theater. As for being selected again, it’s a great honor. I’m also grateful to be forging a relationship with the Dayton Playhouse. I admire what they’re doing and am glad to be a small part of it. So, this year, in addition to hearing my play read, I’m excited about meeting actors, directors and fellow playwrights, participating in the creative process, and becoming part of this community. I think I mentioned last year that my mother was born and raised in Dayton, so I feel a special connection to the city.”

Davis is also eager to return to Dayton, particularly with a play with a strong historical figure at its center and a resonance stretching beyond generations.

“I was delighted to be selected again in 2022, and particularly after the extraordinary challenges that have beset theatrical organizations during the pandemic,” she said. “I found the character of Estelle Griswold – a 65-year-old woman who changes the course of history by engineering her own arrest – irresistibly compelling. My discovery that there was an invisible thread directly linking Estelle Griswold to an African American gay man who was arrested in 1994 Texas made it impossible for me to stay away from the story, its inherent theatricality, and its human heart.”

FutureFest Performance Schedule:

Friday, July 15 at 8 p.m. (fully staged)

“The Wild Boar” – Directed by Jennifer Lockwood

Saturday, July 16 at 10 a.m. (staged reading)

“Griswold” – Directed by Shanna Camacho

Saturday, July 16 at 3 p.m. (staged reading)

“Lakshmi Counts Her Arms and Legs” – Directed by Annie Pesch

Saturday, July 16 at 8 p.m. (fully staged)

“The Little Sisters of Littleton” – Directed by Dawn Roth Smith

Sunday, July 17 at 10 a.m. (staged reading)

“Every Livin’ Soul” – Directed by Ray Gambrel

Sunday, July 17 at 3 p.m. (fully staged)

“The Docent” – Directed by Aaron Washington

Auditions for the fully staged shows will be held Monday, May 23 at 7 p.m. Staged reading auditions will be held Tuesday, May 24 at 7 p.m. Proof of COVID vaccination will be required. For audition information, visit daytonplayhouse.com.

Ticket and festival pass information will be announced at a later date.

The Playhouse is located at 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton.