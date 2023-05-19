Dayton recipes: Remembering 5 recipes from Rike’s Dining Room

The present site of the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton was formerly Rike’s, a beloved department store that traces back to 1853.
Daytonians have fond memories of Rike’s, which had dining areas on the fifth floor and mezzanine. In my weekly Dayton Food & Dining newsletter, readers requested and shared several recipes.
Apparently, there was once a “Rike’s Cookbook.” Amy Lee asked if anyone had it. She said it seems like it’s the “Holy Grail” of cookbooks. I would love to look at a copy!
With help from Christine Richards, I was able to get my hands on the Discover Dayton cookbook, first published in 1979 by the Dayton Junior League as a fundraiser. This cookbook contained a recipe for the Cheese Soufflé from Rike’s. Below is the recipe:
Ingredients:
- 1/2 pound margarine
- 1/2 pound flour
- 1 quart milk
- 1 tablespoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon white pepper
- 3/4 pound of Old English cheese, shredded
- 14 egg yolks
- 14 egg whites
Directions: Melt margarine in a large saucepan and blend in flour. Gradually stir in milk. Cook, stirring constantly, until mixture boils and thickens. Add seasonings and cool slightly. Beat egg yolks until thick and lemon colored. In a separate bowl, beat egg whites until stiff. Add yolks to slightly-colored milk mixture. Add cheese, stirring until cheese is melted. fold in beaten egg whites. Turn into a greased 8 by 10 inch casserole dish. Set pan in hot water. Bake in a preheated 325 degree oven for about one hour or until golden brown. Serve with a melted hot cheese sauce and garnish with a strip of crisp bacon. Makes eight servings.
Here are other Rike’s recipes:
🍽 Rike’s Bran Muffins — Courtesy of Jennifer Rang, who said her late mother once had a cooking column in the Beavercreek News Current.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup All Bran cereal
- 1 cup crushed pineapple
- 1/4 cup raisins
- 1/4 cup butter
- 1 egg
- 2 tablespoons milk
- 1 cup flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
Directions: Cream butter, add eggs, mix well, add cereal, milk, pineapple and raisins. Combine flour, baking powder, salt, baking soda and brown sugar. Add to the wet ingredients and mix until dampened. Pour into paper-lined muffin cups. Bake at 400 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes. Makes 12 muffins.
🍽 Sloppy Joes — Courtesy of Leslie Sachs.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. ground chuck
- 1 onion , chopped
- 1 green pepper, chopped
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 tablespoon vinegar
- 3/4 to 1 cup ketchup
- 1 tablespoon dry mustard
- 1 teaspoon salt
Directions: Brown ground chuck, onion and green pepper. Add rest of ingredients. Simmer 30 minutes (uncovered).
🍽 Rike’s Barbecue — Printed in a March 12, 1971 issue of the Dayton Daily News. The recipe came from Dorothy Sanders, who was once Rike’s special events director.
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs. ground beef
- 1/2 lb. onions, chopped
- 1/8 lb. green peppers, dices
- 1 1/2 cups catsup
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/8 cup of vinegar
- 1/4 cup dry mustard
Directions: Brown the meat, add green peppers and onions. Add catsup, salt, sugar, vinegar and dry mustard. Mix and simmer until thickened for about an hour. Makes approximately 12 sandwiches.
🍽 Celery Seed Dressing for Fruit Salad — Printed in a Nov. 4, 1999 issue of the Dayton Daily News. Carol Accrocco of Kettering sent in the recipe for Rike’s popular Celery Seed Dressing, which was printed on cards and distributed to the public.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon dry mustard
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 onion, grated
- 1/3 cup vinegar
- 1 cup salad oil
- 1 tablespoon celery seed
Directions: Measure dry ingredients into a small mixing bowl. Mix sugar, salt, mustard, add onion juice and a small amount of the vinegar. Add oil gradually; then the remaining vinegar and celery seed.
