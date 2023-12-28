Dayton recovery homes beaming with 30,000 lights aim to provide cheer

The organization also runs the Good Shepherd Thrift Store, at 1115 East Third Street, which supports the project.

You’ll know it by the mural that’s been created on the building.

“Our Good Shepherd recovering brothers put up the holiday lights for the past five years,” says Shawn Trapp, program director. “They put up over 30,000 lights which will be on display through Jan. 3. “The idea is to cheer up the neighborhood and be a shining light to those who live there.” The group also sells Christmas trees each year to help purchase gifts for the eight families it adopts at Christmastime.

Throughout the year

Trapp says for all the negative stories you hear about drug addiction, theirs is a positive story about recovery that is taking place in one of the worst areas for this drug epidemic.

He explains that each program participant is provided “with a clean and healthy living environment, good food, work therapy, leisure time activities, group and individual coaching, spiritual direction and resources to develop life skills and a personal relationship with God as provided by Jesus Christ.”

It’s hoped, he says, that with physical and spiritual help participants will be prepared to re-enter society and find gainful employment. “Many of those who have been rehabilitated are reunited with their families and resume a normal life,” says Trapp. “The Life Recovery program is made possible through the generosity of local businesses, churches and individuals as well as our micro businesses and our Thrift Store.” Unfortunately, financial donations have dropped almost 40 percent since COVID.

Michael and Abel, a father and son who have together made the journey to recovery, say that their family’s story stands as a testament to the transformative power of faith, support, and unbreakable bonds. Trapp says Michael and Abel are living proof that recovery and redemption are possible for those who dare to believe in a brighter future. (You can read their story in the organization’s newsletter at thegsm.net.

The organization is currently housing 29 men. Seventeen of those are participating in the Life Recovery Program and the other 12 have jobs and are working.

“Our recovery program is initially six to eight months, where the men go to class for check-in groups, recovery coaching and spiritual classes,” explains Trapp.

Services offered

The men also work at Good Shepherd’s micro businesses which offer folks in the Miami Valley a number of services including grass cutting, snow plowing, painting, light remodeling, winter and spring clean-ups. “We also sell seasoned firewood, stacked and delivered,” says Trapp. “We have highly skilled clients in all these fields, and it helps them build self-worth and character. I am happy to come out to provide a bid on a job.”

Monies raised from the various services go to support the ministry. If you’d like to take advantage of the project, call Trapp at (513) 816-8089.

Good Shepherd Ministries has been voted the winner in the 2023 Dayton Nonprofit of the Year Award from Dayton Magazine in the category of “Addictions/Substance Use Disorder.” The group is a Better Business Bureau accredited non-profit.

Here’s what they can use:

· Beds (brand new, twin, full and queen)

· Furniture in good condition including kitchen tables, dining room sets

· Appliances in good working condition.

· Working electronics

· Newer flat screen TV’s, (no older models)

· Mattresses (in good condition with no tears, etc.)

· Gift cards from stores such as Lowes, Home Depot, Menards.

Drop off items at the thrift shop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. alternate Saturdays. Good Shepherd Thrift Store is located at 1115 E. Third St. in Dayton.

“We can also pick up donations and provide tax write-offs with donations,” says Trapp.

For more information, check out www.thegsm.net or call Shawn Trapp at (513) 816-8089 or the ministry office at (937) 938-5781.

Exciting news!

Good Shepherd Ministries has received a grant from a long-term supporter to purchase a bus for its Feed the Streets program. “Right now, we provide an average of 150 lunches daily at our 709 Xenia Avenue recovery center in Dayton,” explains Trapp. “The bus will allow us to double that number. We are installing a kitchen, a grill, and a canopy where we will pull up in the bus and share our clients’ recovery stories. We will hand out clothing and feed the hungry. But we need community support to make it happen.”

He adds that many of those in recovery have never been out of the state or even out of the city. “We will also use the bus for sober camping trips and community outings and are planning to take our recovering brothers out west for an annual trip.” Those who would like to help can donate at www.thegsm.net or 1115 E. Third St., Dayton, Ohio, 45402.

