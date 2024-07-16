Dayton region Chick-fil-A reopens today after renovations

“This store is 17 years old and we are doing considerably more business than was ever projected,” Brooking previously said. “About the only thing that will not be touched in the store are the four outside walls.”

The first thing guests will notice is the dining room. It looks completely different with a new color palette, decor and front counter. Brooking said the dine-in space is about 40 percent smaller because they expanded the kitchen and drive-thru area. They did keep the play area.

“A lot of stores when they have this reinvestment and the dining room shrinks, a lot of times owners will take the space from the play area to put tables in and I decided that we needed to keep it because a lot of our guests are folks with younger kids that love the play area,” Brooking said.

Between indoor and outdoor seating there is a total of 85 seats.

While the store was closed for renovations, they partnered with their sister store at The Mall at Fairfield Commons to develop a new drive-thru experience. Brooking said many of their employees from the free-standing restaurant worked at the other location.

Explore New family restaurant to open in Trotwood

“It was great that we had that available to them during that time,” Brooking said. “That store was exceptionally busy, but it’s a great feeling to have everyone back in their respective stores and in their familiar roles.”

Renovations went as planned. The store is opening a week later than the projected reopening date, Brooking said.

The Beavercreek store at 2360 N. Fairfield Road is open 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, visit www.chick-fil-a.com or the store’s Instagram or Facebook pages.