Dayton restaurant celebrating Christmas in July by bringing back fan-favorite cocktail

“Christmas came early this year! Bonefish Grill is gifting guests by bringing back their fan-favorite Winter White Cosmo as the ultimate Christmas in July special,” a press release from the restaurant said.

The Winter White Cosmo is a shaken up cocktail with Reyka Vodka, Cointreau, St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, white cranberry juice, fresh lime juice and topped with frozen cranberries, the press release explained.