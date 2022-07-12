dayton logo
Dayton restaurant celebrating Christmas in July by bringing back fan-favorite cocktail

By Natalie Jones
48 minutes ago

A Dayton restaurant is celebrating Christmas in July by bringing back a fan-favorite cocktail this week.

“Christmas came early this year! Bonefish Grill is gifting guests by bringing back their fan-favorite Winter White Cosmo as the ultimate Christmas in July special,” a press release from the restaurant said.

ExploreLock 27 Brewing announces changes in operations at Centerville, Dayton locations

The Winter White Cosmo is a shaken up cocktail with Reyka Vodka, Cointreau, St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, white cranberry juice, fresh lime juice and topped with frozen cranberries, the press release explained.

Bonefish Grill, located at 2818 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Dayton, will have the cocktail now through Sunday, July 17.

ExploreChipotle to open first location in Wilmington this fall

The cocktail is also available for carryout as a cocktail kit.

For more information, visit www.bonefishgrill.com

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

