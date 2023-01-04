Dayton restaurant expands hours at new location

Christopher’s Restaurnt and Catering, previously located at 2318 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering, closed its doors on June 15 after being “unable to reach mutually agreeable terms” to renew their lease, according to a letter the owners previously posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Explore DIY craft studio with splatter room now open in Dayton area

The couple opened the doors to its new location in the former Pizza Hut building near the corner of Linden Avenue and Woodman Drive in early October.