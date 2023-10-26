Dayton restaurant to host Día de los Muertos-themed celebration

Oct 26, 2023
The Foundry in downtown Dayton is kicking off Halloween weekend on Friday, Oct. 27 with a Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) themed celebration.

The restaurant will be transformed “into a mesmerizing celebration of life and remembrance to bring the traditions and vibrancy of Día de los Muertos to life like never before,” The Foundry said in a press release.

Guests can expect specialty cocktails, tastings of Espolon tequila, a live DJ, costume contest, complimentary face paintings and specialty treats.

The cocktail menu will feature:

  • Nightmare On Bourbon — Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge, Russell’s Reserve Bourbon, Demerara and Angostura Bitters | $16
  • Vampire’s Kiss — Mezcal Montelobos Espadín, Triple Sec, Hibiscus & Agave Infusion and Lime Juice | $14
  • Zombie Elixir — Tequila Espolon Reposado, Midori, Ancho Reyes Green Chili Liqueur, Fever Tree Lime and Yuzu | $14
  • Voodoo — Skyy Strawberry Vodka, Campari, Elderflower Liqueur, Pomegranate Juice and Pineapple | $15

The Foundry encourages guests to dress up for its costume contest. First place will receive a one-night stay at AC Hotel Dayton and a $300 credit to spend the night of. Second and third place winners will receive gift cards to The Foundry.

The American gastropub-inspired restaurant serving chef-driven cuisine from a wood fire oven is located on the sixth floor of AC Hotel Dayton at 124 Madison St. The Foundry is open 4 p.m. to midnight on Fridays. Reservations are recommended and can be made via OpenTable.

For more information, visit www.thefoundryrooftop.com or the restaurant’s Instagram page (@thefoundryrooftop).

