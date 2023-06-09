Dayton seeking artists to design downtown spaces with ArtWraps

A new cohort of artists will soon add to the beauty of downtown Dayton with the second round of ArtWraps.
The Downtown Dayton Partnership, The Contemporary Dayton and the city of Dayton are seeking creatives to turn downtown objects like utility boxes into original works of art.
The ArtWraps initiative launched in 2022 and transformed 15 utility boxes into vibrant and colorful mini murals. The first round of ArtWraps have been popular sites among visitors, downtown residents and business owners, according to DDP President Sandra K. Gudorf.
“These pieces of artwork found in unexpected places have really helped to showcase the vibrancy of downtown and the people who make it great,” Gudorf said in a news release. “We’re excited to bring even more art to the streets of downtown.”
The three partner organizations are looking to “wrap” up to 15 more utility boxes throughout downtown this year. Artists of all ages can submit designs to the project. Once the final designs are selected, Digital Fringe, a Dayton print shop, will print them to vinyl and the designs will be installed near downtown businesses.
DDP, The Co and the city of Dayton are searching for designs that show off the city’s history, culture and community pride through art that brings “positivity, creativity and vibrancy” to the space, according to organizers.
“We received a tremendous response to the first round of ArtWraps,” added Eva Buttacavoli, executive director of The Contemporary Dayton. “We are excited to see more of Dayton’s creative minds share their work to beautify downtown.”
Selected artists will receive $500 in addition to having their work displayed downtown. ArtWraps will accept applications from Ohio residents within 50 miles of downtown Dayton until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, June 30. All applications must be submitted via email to Cydnie King, The Co’s curatorial assistant, at cking@codayton.org.
Winners will be selected in early July and designs will be unveiled at Art in the City Aug. 4-5.
For additional contest guidelines, visit https://codayton.org/events/calls-for-entry/#1683248330912-5cad5b1a-75e7.
