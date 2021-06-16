Dayton sells property near airport for private development: Your questions answered

The vacant parcels are in Union, west of the aviation facility, but owned by the city. The property also is directly south of the massive Procter & Gamble facility and west of one of Crocs’ warehouse and distribution facilities.

What do we know about the company?

Al. Neyer says it worked on 22 projects last year and has seen more than $800 million in construction signings since 2018. The company has built office, warehouse and manufacturing facilities as well as multi-family buildings in multiple states.

Where does this fit in to overall plans?

In the last five and a half years, the city has sold about 350 acres of land around the airport for development to Missouri-based NorthPoint Development or its subsidiaries, said Gil Turner, Dayton’s aviation director. This latest deal shows there still remains strong interest in real estate around the airport, and this developer like NorthPoint has a large portfolio of projects.

