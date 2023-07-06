Dayton singer, activist Mariah J to perform at Tender Mercy

Tender Mercy, an upscale, underground cocktail bar in downtown Dayton, will welcome local artist Mariah J for her “Rena1ssance” performance on Thursday, July 13.

Born and raised in Dayton, the poet, dancer singer, songwriter and activist grew up centering her life around dance, church, creative writing and singing. Mariah J nurtured her love for the arts through her education at Stivers School for the Arts and through her involvement in her youth choir. When she attended Wright State University for her bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership with a focus in youth and community engagement, she continued to connect with her community and her artistry through the campus’ Black choir.

The multi-talented performer puts an emphasis on healing within her work, especially through the cultivation of peace for women who identify with the Black and Indigenous communities. Mariah J uses her art to advocate for the Afro-Indigenous community and speak out on issues that affect it.

Mariah J was recently a part of Dayton Dance Initiative’s 2023 class of artistic collaborators. The group joined up with a team of DDI chorographers to help create a performance for “Making Moves: The CoLAB,” which was performed at the PNC Arts Annex in downtown Dayton June 30 and July 1.

Rena1ssance with Mariah J is a ticketed event, and tickets are now on sale. Tender Mercy is selling both general admission tickets and VIP spots which secures guests close-up seating and a complimentary cocktail of choice from the bar.

HOW TO GO

What: Rena1ssance with Mariah J

When: Thursday, July 13; Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Show begins at 8:15 p.m.

Where: Tender Mercy, 607 E. Third St., Dayton

Cost: General admission is priced at $20. VIP tickets are priced at $35.

More Information: For additional details and to purchase tickets to the event, visit https://www.exploretock.com/tender-mercy-dayton/event/423453.