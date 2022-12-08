Dayton street being named after DCDC founder Saturday

In 1948, Blunden began dancing at the age of eight. She attended the Linden Center Dance School, an African-American Community Center located at 334 Norwood Avenue taught by Josephine and Hermene Schwarz, founders of the Dayton Ballet. At 19, Blunden became the director of dance classes at the Linden Center. In 1963, she started Jeraldyne’s School of Dance. In 1968, she founded DCDC.

“Jeraldyne was a pioneer in the performing arts and a trailblazer for Black dance,” said DCDC CEO Ro Nita Hawes-Saunders. “The designation of this street is an anointment that commemorates the inspiration and aspiration of her vision and dream. By her creativity and artistry, energy and ingenuity, she demonstrated the rhythm of dance and the power and passion of dance, as well as the harmony and melody of all races. She was a role model and change-agent whose soul and spirit lives on this street and beyond.”