Dayton’s Big Friendly Giant gets national recognition: 3 things to know

Last week, the University of Dayton’s offensive lineman, Ryan Culhane, was recognized as a finalist for the Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup award at the College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta.
The award is given to the most outstanding role models among athletes at the pro, college and high school level.
Here are 3 things to know about Culhane’s good deeds in Dayton:
🏈A few days after the Oregon District shooting in 2019, Culhane and a couple of other Flyers athletes designed and sold “Dayton Strong” t-shirts which raised $35,000 in three months.
🏈Culhane took part in Christmas on Campus every year and as a senior helped run the event that draws over 1,000 children every Dec. 8.
🏈He made several trips to Dayton Children’s Hospital to visit kids and he was one of the principle organizers of a Day of Giving on the UD campus when $866,284 was raised in less than 24 hours.
To learn more about Culhane's college legacy in Dayton, read his entire story on Dayton Daily News.