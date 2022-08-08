Dayton’s Century Bar recognized in national bourbon magazine

“What is so amazing about the Century Bar is that it is in a control state with its limited choices of products that can be purchased. Joe has proven that it can be done in a control state. In fact, it can be done well,” the post said.

The post added if the Bourbon Hall of Fame had a category for “Bar Owners,” Head should be one of the first owners invited to join.

In related news, The Century Bar recently announced the opening of a new event space above the bar called “The Century Upstairs.” The new space is described as having “a unique, industrial-edgy vibe” with a blank interior that can be transformed. The space features a 25-foot full-service bar ready to serve up to 100 people.

For more information about The Century Bar, visit www.centurybardayton.com or visit the bar’s Facebook page.