Dayton’s Dangerous Dames to be honored for impactful contributions

The "founding suffragists" photo of Dangerous Dames in 1913. In this photo they were heading to Washington, DC to protest the inauguration of Woodrow Wilson who, at the time, did not support women having the right to vote.

By Sarah Franks
1 hour ago

Honorable accomplishments of three Dayton women will be celebrated next month.

This year’s Dangerous Dames of Dayton evening will take place on Tuesday, March 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the NCR Country Club, located at 4435 Dogwood Trail in Kettering. The evening includes dinner and dessert, and a cash bar will be open during the event.

Tickets cost $100 and can be purchased online at lwvdayton.org/dangerous-dames-2022, or by mailing a check to LWVGDA, 127 N. Ludlow Street, Dayton, OH 45402.

The term “dangerous dames” was coined in honor of the Dayton suffragists who marched and protested on the streets of Dayton and were deemed “dangerous to polite society,” according to the League of Women Voters. Those suffragists ultimately founded the LWV of the Greater Dayton Area in 1920.

Since its founding over 100 years ago, LWV has been at the forefront of voters’ right and human rights, and is a strong proponent of diversity, equity and inclusion. Each year, a class of Dayton women are recognized for their contributions to the community and are celebrated as the year’s dangerous dames.

The 2022 inductees include:

-Carol Graff

Community volunteer

-Reverend Dawn Martin

Associate Minister at Omega Baptist Church and founder of The Risen Empowerment Resource Center, Inc., Diva by Design Ministries and G.E.M.S, Girls Empowered and Mentored to Success

-Reverend Vanessa Ward

President of the Omega Community Development Corporation

Verna Williams, Dean of the University of Cincinnati College of Law, will be this year’s keynote speaker. Anyone interested in sponsoring the event should call the League office at 937-228-4041.

