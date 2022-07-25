Dayton’s new food hall opens its doors: ‘This is much needed in the area’

Krishna Sims of Dayton added, “I think it’s absolutely beautiful. I’m looking at all of this and it’s a really busy place. It’s really nice.”

Gregory and Teresa Sudberry of Fairborn agreed the vibe and energy of the food hall was amazing during the grand opening. They’re hopeful it continues .

“I feel the Wright-Dunbar area is definitely a prime area,” Teresa said. “You pull from the west side and you pull from downtown - it’s just a primary sector for the downtown Dayton area.”

West Social Tap and Table is described as the next step of the revitalization process for the historic Wright-Dunbar District by community leaders.

Dillin and Clous Road Partners are renovating three additional buildings on Third Street in the Wright-Dunbar neighborhood.

“I think it’s going to be great for the community because as you can see, it’s a mix of people here already,” said Robert Graham of Dayton.

West Social Tap & Table is open seven days a week. Grind House Coffee Co. and SOCA are open for breakfast at 7 a.m. with the bar and remaining vendors joining them at 11 a.m. for lunch/dinner. All food vendors are open until 9 p.m. daily with later hours on the weekend. Grind House Coffee Co. is expected to wind down around 4 p.m.

A Grand Opening Block Party is planned for Friday, August 5. The block party will feature live music and additional neighborhood food trucks.

For more information about West Social Tap and Table visit www.westsocialtapandtable.com or visit the food hall’s Facebook page @wsocialfoodhall.