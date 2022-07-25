Dayton’s new food hall opens its doors: ‘This is much needed in the area’

Dayton’s new food hall in the historic Wright-Dunbar District opened its doors Monday for a grand opening celebration.
“We are ready for today,” said Rob Barry, general manager of West Social Tap & Table. “Everyone has worked hard on their menus and the staff is ready to meet their regulars!”
West Social Tap & Table, located at 1100 W. Third St. across from the National Aviation Heritage Museum, is a joint real estate venture between Dillin Financial, Clous Road Partners and Wright Dunbar Inc. The $2.1 million project transformed a former 6,400 square foot conference center into a food hall with a bar and six other businesses including De’Lish, Grind House Coffee Co., The Lumpia Queen, SOCA, ILLYS Fire Pizza and Taco Street Co.
At the grand opening, RD Caldwell Jr. of West Dayton told Dayton.com he was “really excited” when he heard the food hall was coming to the area.
“This is much needed in the area,” Caldwell said. “There are no real areas to sit down and eat and there are no real restaurants in the area. This is a much needed asset to our community. I am thankful it is here.”
Krishna Sims of Dayton added, “I think it’s absolutely beautiful. I’m looking at all of this and it’s a really busy place. It’s really nice.”
Gregory and Teresa Sudberry of Fairborn agreed the vibe and energy of the food hall was amazing during the grand opening. They’re hopeful it continues .
“I feel the Wright-Dunbar area is definitely a prime area,” Teresa said. “You pull from the west side and you pull from downtown - it’s just a primary sector for the downtown Dayton area.”
West Social Tap and Table is described as the next step of the revitalization process for the historic Wright-Dunbar District by community leaders.
Dillin and Clous Road Partners are renovating three additional buildings on Third Street in the Wright-Dunbar neighborhood.
“I think it’s going to be great for the community because as you can see, it’s a mix of people here already,” said Robert Graham of Dayton.
West Social Tap & Table is open seven days a week. Grind House Coffee Co. and SOCA are open for breakfast at 7 a.m. with the bar and remaining vendors joining them at 11 a.m. for lunch/dinner. All food vendors are open until 9 p.m. daily with later hours on the weekend. Grind House Coffee Co. is expected to wind down around 4 p.m.
A Grand Opening Block Party is planned for Friday, August 5. The block party will feature live music and additional neighborhood food trucks.
For more information about West Social Tap and Table visit www.westsocialtapandtable.com or visit the food hall’s Facebook page @wsocialfoodhall.
