Dayton’s scenic trail network receives national recognition

AFAR travel magazine put the Little Miami Scenic Trail on a list of the U.S.’s must-see trails.
The AFAR article published last summer, titled “5 Urban Trails That Connect U.S. Cities to the Great Outdoors,” focused on the best urban green spaces in the country.
“The Little Miami Scenic Trail runs 78 miles from Cincinnati to Springfield in Ohio, making it one of the nation’s longest paved multiuse trail networks,” reported AFAR. “A large portion of the trail borders the banks of the Little Miami River, allowing pedestrians to get off foot to kayak or canoe instead.”
Other destinations featured in the article included The Presidio in San Francisco, California, the S-Line Urban Greenway in Jacksonville, Florida, and The White Oak Bayou Greenway and Trail in Houston, Texas.
AFAR went on to highlight some of Dayton’s natural gems, including Caesar Creek and John Bryan.
“As the longest single path in the Miami Valley network, the well-shaded Little Miami Scenic Trail connects many of the region’s towns and cities, including the historic downtown areas of Loveland, Milford, and Lebanon,” reported AFAR. “Two state parks, John Bryan and Caesar Creek, can be reached from the trail, as well as a number of eateries and breweries to unwind and refuel. The entire Cincinnati region has 116,000 acres of protected greenspace, including 351 parks and nearly 40 nature preserves.”
