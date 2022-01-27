DCDC among recipients of recovery funds for arts in Ohio

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company is among 12 arts organizations across Ohio being awarded grants in response to and to help recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The world renown troupe will receive $150,000.
The announcement was made today, Jan. 27, through the office of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH), who helped write and pass the American Rescue Plan. Totaling $1,450,000, the funds are to support personnel, facilities, safety supplies and marketing expenses among other key factors.
“These local arts and cultural organizations play an important role in our communities and our understanding of the world, and this industry was hit particularly hard during this pandemic,” said Brown, in a release. “Thanks to the funds allocated in the American Rescue Plan, these institutions will be able to continue supporting their workforce and providing a vital service to their communities.”
Also notable in our region, Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati will receive $50,000.
