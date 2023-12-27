December restaurant news: 7 coming soon, 6 open, 5 close with new plans

If you know of a new restaurant coming to the Dayton area, email Natalie.Jones@coxinc.com with details.

COMING SOON

Five Grains Noodle House to open in Kettering

Five Grains Noodle House is opening Thursday, Dec. 28 in the former location of Chop Suey at 1465 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering.

Owner Yaqin Jing and her husband, Zeng Siong wanted to open Five Grains Noodle House after operating four restaurants south of China.

The restaurant features five different grains (rice, corn, peas, wheat and sorghum) that are made into noodles for noodle soup. Soups can include various meats like fish, chicken, beef or pork. The restaurant also has Chinese stew and small bites like meat balls or spring rolls.

Five Grains Noodle House is a popular restaurant chain in China with 4,700 stores. The closest to Ohio is in Fremont, Calif..

New bubble tea, coffee shop coming to Huber Heights

1102 Bubble Tea & Coffee is coming soon to 7665 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights next to Planet Fitness.

The bubble tea and coffee shop features teas, milk teas, smoothies, Italian soda, hot or iced coffee, desserts and Vietnamese snacks. Snacks include Rice Paper Salad, Grilled Egg Cake, Spicy Cheezy Chicken, Egg Roll, Street Style Banh Mi and more, according to the shop’s Facebook page.

1102 Bubble Tea & Coffee is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. The bubble tea and coffee shop hopes to open its Huber Heights location in a couple of weeks.

Wat Da Pho plans January opening in Huber Heights

Wat Da Pho, a fast-casual Vietnamese Restaurant, is opening at 7612 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights on Monday, Jan. 1.

In honor of the grand opening, the first 50 guests will receive a $50 gift card and all orders will be 30 percent off. From Jan. 2-7, the restaurant is offering 15 percent off.

Wat Da Pho opened its doors in Beavercreek at 3464 Pentagon Blvd. Suite D in Jan. 2017. The Beavercreek location features a 5,000-square-foot space with a long list of menu options. The Huber Heights restaurant will be an express version of the current restaurant concept.

Customers can expect authentic Vietnamese Pho Noodle Soup, Vermicelli Noodle Salad, subs, sandwiches and a variety of appetizers including Crab Rangoon, BBQ Bund and Fried Egg Rolls.

Butterbee’s to open Xenia restaurant in summer 2024

Butterbee’s American Grille is opening its doors in Xenia next door to Skyline Chili on Progress Drive in summer 2024.

The family-friendly, sports-themed restaurant and bar has had plans to open a location in Xenia since 2020 when the building was first constructed. Plans were put on hold after the coronavirus pandemic because the owners wanted to make sure the timing and opportunity was right, said Nabih David, vice president of the David Restaurant Group, who owns and operates Butterbee’s.

The restaurant is famous for its hand-breaded chicken tenders and fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs. David said they consider themselves a scratch kitchen because all of their ingredients are brought in and prepared fresh. He added there is not one item on the menu that isn’t made from scratch.

Mexican restaurant opening in former spot of Thai Kitchen near Dayton Mall

Chiapas Mexican Grill is opening a third restaurant location in the Dayton area at 8971 Kingsridge Drive in Miami Twp.

This spot is the former home to Thai Kitchen, which relocated to 2335 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Feb. 2023.

Chiapas Mexican Grill has a broad menu that specializes in the cuisine of southern Mexico — where the Mexican state of Chiapas is located. Offerings include the Mole del Sur, a grilled chicken breast topped with mole sauce. Meat choices for soft tacos include chorizo, carnitas, seasoned chopped steak, marinated pork, cow tongue and grilled chicken. Soups, fajitas, enchiladas and tortas are also available.

The restaurant has two other locations in the Dayton area including: 298 N. Main St. (Ohio 48) in Centerville and 2733 West Alex-Bell Road near Springboro Pike (Ohio 741) in Moraine.

New cigar lounge coming to Dayton’s Wright Dunbar business district

Wright Dunbar Cigar Shoppe & Lounge is coming soon to West Dayton at 1153 W. Third St.

“Our aim is to forge a sophisticated, upscale environment that stands out in the market, delivering a cigar lounge experience that is unmatched in the Miami Valley,” said Jeff Jackson, co-founder of the cigar lounge and one of the driving forces behind Planned2Give.

According to a news release, the cigar lounge will span 4,000-square-feet across two floors offering a curated collection of premium cigars. Whether you’re a newcomer or seasoned connoisseur, the business will have something for every palate.

There will also be an outdoor space dubbed “The Cigarden.”

Victor’s Taco Shop to open new location on Far Hills near Kettering

Victor’s Taco Shop is planning to open a new location at 5837 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp. near the edge of Kettering in February 2024.

The 2,000-square-foot building will feature a dine-in area with seating for around 55 people and a drive-thru.

The fast-food, Mexican restaurant offers the same quality food as a traditional sit-down Mexican restaurant, said co-owner Jonathan Gaytan. Customer favorites include Carne Asada Fries, Breakfast Burritos, Birria Tacos, Super Nachos and Taco Bowls.

NOW OPEN

Hole In The Wall adds High Stakes food cart on Fridays, Saturdays

High Stakes, a new food cart serving feel-good American food, is operating Friday and Saturday nights on the back patio of Hole In The Wall in Dayton’s Oregon District.

Owner Thomas Ebert has served a DIY version of this concept since 2018. Ebert was cooking food out of his home and delivering it to friends and family in the Dayton area. In 2020, he focused on serving people within the Oregon District.

Ebert’s first night serving at Hole In The Wall was Nov. 24. He started out by serving authentic cheesesteaks featuring onions, peppers and Cheez Whiz.

During the bar’s New Year’s Eve event on Sunday, High Stakes will be serving sliders with plans to transition to classic burgers for the month of January, Ebert said. He hopes to feature a different special monthly.

Biggby Coffee opens in Miami Twp.

Biggby Coffee held a grand opening for its newest store in the Dayton region at 5894 N. Springboro Pike in Miami Twp. on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

The Miami Twp. location is drive-thru only featuring online ordering and DoorDash. Customers can expect a variety of coffee drinks, creme freezes, smoothies, mocktails, iced drinks, tea drinks, energy drinks, hot chocolates and steamers that can be customized. They also offer food such as breakfast sandwiches.

Dayton natives Laynae and Jeff Meyer opened their first Biggby Coffee location at 418 Warren St. near the University of Dayton in 2019, followed by a Huber Heights location at 3821 Cloud Park Drive in 2022.

Dunkin’ opens in Huber Heights

The area’s newest Dunkin’ at 7680 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights is now open.

The Huber Heights coffee shop features Dunkin’s “Next Generation” restaurant design with a double drive-thru and a dedicated area for mobile order pick-ups. Guests can also enjoy Dunkin’s signature iced beverages served through a tap system.

Gilligan Company, the franchisee of the new Dunkin’, held a grand opening for the coffee shop on Dec. 19 after a soft opening that began Dec. 6.

Little Caesars returns to Harrison Twp.

Little Caesars Pizza returned to Harrison Twp. on Dec. 5.

The pizza chain’s new location is at 5250 N. Dixie Dr., one mile down the road from its former location at 3880 N. Dixie Dr. in the North Plaza Shopping Center. The shopping center was destroyed on May 27, 2019 when 16 tornadoes smashed through the Miami Valley

“We are thrilled to announce the return of Little Caesars Pizza to the resilient community of Dayton,” said Little Caesars chief marketing officer Greg Hamilton. “The devastation caused by the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes did not break our spirit, and today, we proudly unveil our new restaurant.”

Harrison Twp. was hit hard by an EF4 tornado that demolished businesses and homes along North Dixie Drive and Wagner Ford Road. County officials calculated 15 percent of parcels in the township received damage from the tornado.

Lumpia Queen opens permanent spot at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

After serving those at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for over a year via food truck, Lumpia Queen has now opened a permanent spot in the Main Exchange Food Court.

“It’s a big deal,” said Damon Roberts, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Catherine. “Not too many local, especially Asian type establishments, let alone Filipino restaurants, are able to get a footprint on a base.”

The couple started Lumpia Queen in 2019 as a catering business and opened a food truck in 2020. This was followed by their first brick-and-mortar in W. Social Tap & Table, Dayton’s first food hall, in 2022.

Customers can expect a similar menu to their location in the food hall with a few additional featured Filipino dishes.

Joui Wine opens in downtown Dayton

Joui, a new wine retail shop and bar in Dayton’s Fire Blocks District, is now open after its grand opening on Dec. 7.

Customers can expect a retail section featuring bottles that are $20 and under in addition to more expensive wines. Owner Lauren Gay said there will be a variety of styles including environmentally friendly and organic wines.

In addition, the space offers wines by the glass rotating on a weekly basis and a cocktail list. Small bites include cheese, charcuterie, salad, sandwiches and dips. This is more like a light lunch or afternoon snack rather than a full meal.

Joui is located at 117 E. Third St. next to Salt Block Biscuit Company.

CLOSED

Val’s Bakery closes on Brown Street, relocating to downtown Dayton

Val’s Bakery closed its location at 1120 Brown St. on Dec. 24 with plans to relocate to downtown Dayton in the former space of Twist Cupcakery, according to a post on the bakery’s Facebook page.

Owner Paige Woodie wrote that she went to Twist Cupcakery and spoke with the owner about buying some of her equipment as she was in the midst of closing in October.

“I looked around and realized the space was likely up for grabs,” Woodie said. “It’s (two times) the size of Brown St., with a ton of seating and a large kitchen. I’ve always dreamt of doing laminated pastries and viennoiserie, and that means a lot of added equipment. Looking at that kitchen, I knew this could be it.”

Woodie has signed a three year lease for their new space at 25 S. St. Clair St. and plans to hold a grand opening at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13. She also has plans to open a new coffee bar in Kettering in 2024.

China Cottage in Springboro to close, relocate

China Cottage, located at 784 N. Main St. in Springboro, is closing its doors on Dec. 31 with plans to relocate.

“Big changes are on the horizon,” a sign at the restaurant states. “As our lease in our current Springboro location concludes at the end of this year, we are gearing up for an incredible relocation.”

The restaurant is building a new and improved space nearby, according to the sign. A reopening date has not been announced.

Customers are encouraged to visit the Centerville location at 6290 Far Hills Ave. China Cottage has two additional locations at 3718 Wilmington Pike in Kettering and 1983 Shiloh Springs Road in Trotwood.

Treasure Island ‘temporarily closed’ in Moraine

Treasure Island Supper Club in Moraine is “temporarily closed” and no longer managed by Dana and Katherine Downs, the owners of Roost Modern Italian in Dayton’s Oregon District.

“Due to an unexpected occurrence, we will be temporarily closed until further notice,” a sign at the restaurant stated. “We apologize for this inconvenience.”

General manager Nancy Zechar said she is working with owner Duane Isaacs to reopen Treasure Island as soon as possible. Zechar said her team needs to come up with a strategy of where to go from here. They also need to work with distributors to get product in.

Third Perk closes downtown Dayton coffeehouse

Third Perk Coffeehouse & Wine Bar closed its doors at 146 E. Third St. in Dayton on Dec. 9.

Even though the coffeehouse is closing in Dayton’s Fire Blocks District, this is not the end for Third Perk.

Owner Juanita-Michelle Darden is collaborating with chef Mark Brown of Atlanta to open Soul Food Carryout at 3907 W. Third St. She hopes to open the carryout in February 2024 in addition to adding Third Perk Express to the space.

“The winners are the people who recognize there is a problem and are able to pivot and continue on,” Darden said. “Downtown has stopped working for me. It has stopped being a passion project and now I’m able to pivot into my own space with a drive up model serving a community that’s underserved.”

Troy restaurant to continue on wheels after closing brick-and-mortar

Oh Crêpe has closed the doors to its brick-and-mortar space at 79 Foss Way in Troy but plans to keeps its mobile trailer up and running.

“We’d like to thank all of you for your support at our shop the last 14 months,” owner J.D. Winteregg wrote in a Dec. 4 Facebook post. “We’ve enjoyed serving you and sharing a piece of France with you in Troy.”

Winteregg has enjoyed sharing his travel experiences and love of French food with his customers.

Over the summer, he took the French-inspired crêpe shop on wheels to fairs and festivals around the area. After much success, he thought it would be beneficial to focus on the mobile trailer moving forward, especially in spring 2024. The trailer has appeared at several events such as the Shelby County Fair, Miami County Fair and Circleville Pumpkin Show.