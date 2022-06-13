dayton logo
X

DeWine announces signing HB 99, allowing armed teachers

Credit: Jim Gaines, statehouse bureau chief

Combined ShapeCaption
On June 13, 2022, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced he had signed HB 99 which permits school districts to authorize school personnel to carry guns.

Credit: Jim Gaines, statehouse bureau chief

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top