Discover Classical’s Rising Stars Gala features winners of Young Talent Search

For more information or questions, contact Martha Harris by email at marthah@dpr.org or phone at (937) 222-9377.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Bach Society of Dayton presents spring concert

The Bach Society of Dayton will be joined by the Stivers School for the Arts Chamber Choir at its “Favorites” concert slated Sunday, May 14 at 4 p.m. at Kettering Adventist Church, 3939 Stonebridge Rd., Dayton.

Under the music direction of David Crean, the program includes Aaron Copland’s “Old American Songs,” Franz Biebl’s “Ave Maria,” Morten Lauridsen’s “Sure On This Shining Night,” and Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “Bogoroditse Devo.”

The Stivers Chambers Choir notably performed at New York’s famed Carnegie Hall in March.

A concert preview will be held at 3 p.m. with Paula Powell, Director of Choirs at Stivers School for the Arts.

For tickets or more information, visit bachsocietyofdayton.org.

Credit: www.andysnow.com Credit: www.andysnow.com

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance announces Dayton Opera Chorus auditions

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance invites singers to audition for paid positions in the 2023-2024 Dayton Opera Chorus.

Auditions will be held Wednesday, May 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 20 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Mathile Theater of the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton.

Singers are asked to perform two contrasting pieces from memory. At least one selection should be in English. Selections do not have to be from opera repertoire. An accompanist will be provided for the audition at no charge. However, singers must bring sheet music for their audition pieces. No unaccompanied auditions are allowed. All voice types are needed. The audition panel consists of Dayton Opera Artistic Director Kathleen Clawson and Opera Chorus Master Jeffrey Powell.

Auditions must be scheduled in advance. To schedule an audition, visit daytonperformingarts.org/Opera-Chorus-Auditions

Chorus members are needed for each of the 2023-2024 Dayton Opera productions: “Prince Orlofsky’s Grande Masquerade” (Sept. 16-17, onstage rehearsals begin Sept. 12), Stephen Sondheim’s “Sweeney Todd” (Nov. 4-5, rehearsals begin Oct. 16), and Puccini’s “Tosca” (April 20-21, 2024, staging rehearsals start April 1). Additional music rehearsals will be scheduled in advance of staging for all productions. The number of singers needed for each production varies.

For more information about Dayton Opera’s 2023-2024 season, visit daytonperformingarts.org.

Credit: JON GRAUBARTH Credit: JON GRAUBARTH

Jeanne Betty Weiner celebrates 103rd birthday

Jeanne Betty Weiner, familiar to Dayton audiences for portraying Mother Goose for the Dayton Philharmonic’s KinderConcerts for decades, celebrated her 103rd birthday on April 7 in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, where she moved after being a fourth generation Daytonian.

“It was time for Mom to be with one of her children, so being the daughter, I signed up,” explained Wendy Weiner Bichel. “I knew the quality of care would be better and very loving here in Mexico where I live much of the year, and I would ‘have her back.’ I asked her, “Mom, I want you to come and live in Mexico. Do you think you have another adventure in you? ‘You know it!,’ she said. The people here are so loving. She doesn’t let a caregiver walk past her without a kiss. They adore it. She is the queen, but in the sweetest most undemanding way. She is a real teacher for what works in life. For years I have watched how she has memorized the names of every nurse and receptionist in her doctor’s offices, even when her memory wasn’t great. Smart lady. She is deeply beloved and continues to be enthusiastic about living. I think that’s her real secret.”

Most recently of Sarasota, Florida, Weiner was also active in Dayton civic affairs, instrumental in the Dayton Holiday Festival and Beerman Thanksgiving Dinners, and was an active singer and performer in numerous Dayton plays and commercials. Happy Birthday Jeanne Betty!