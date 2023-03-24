Don Thrasher: Writing 1,000 columns about Dayton music scene made childhood dream come true

When my family left the small southern town of Haleyville for Centerville in the mid-1970s, all I knew about the Miami Valley was the Ohio Players and the Wilder brothers from Heatwave were from the area. That was good enough for this 15-year-old music obsessive, but I never imagined I’d eventually interview members of both bands. If you’d told me then I’d have the telephone number of the Players’ James “Diamond” Williams, and he’d actually take my calls, I’d have declared that a ridiculous fantasy.

In many ways, I’m living out my wild childhood daydreams. As a musician, I’ve played in numerous bands, released dozens of albums and had opportunities to perform in the United States, Canada and Europe. As a someone who grew up devouring rock magazines and music biographies, interviewing international stars like Steve Martin, Wynton Marsalis and Jonathan Richman is truly incredible.

It’s been equally thrilling to chronicle the careers of area musicians from Kim and Kelley Deal, Robert Pollard and Sharon Lane to Roy Meriwether, Erika Wennerstrom and Tod Weidner. And there’s more to come.

This isn’t my final Rock Insider, but I wanted to take this occasion to thank the Dayton Daily News for supporting local music and arts, and also the talented musicians, dedicated bookers and venue owners, music fans and readers interested in local talent. That community synergy helped put food on my family’s table but also nourished me in numerous ways, through hours of great conversations, casual connections and some deep friendships.

