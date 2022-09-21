Dorothy Lane Market designers win Pillsbury’s cake decorating competition

Two Dorothy Lane Market (DLM) cake designers competed this week in an international, multi-day competition and came out on top as the grand champion.
Lee Ann Parsons and Kaytlyn Stanuszek, Love Cakes by DLM designers, competed in Pillsbury’s Creative Cake Decorating Competition against cake designers from Canada, Mexico and other parts of the United States.
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
“I am so very proud,” said Sabrina Fiffe, Love Cakes by DLM manager. “Lee Ann has wanted to participate in this international competition for so long, so her dreams have come true. This is a new experience for Kaytlyn that took her outside of her box, and I just couldn’t be more thrilled for them both.”
The six, two-person teams were evaluated on everything from artistry and skill to imagination, DLM said in a release. The competition was part of the International Baking Industry Exposition in Las Vegas.
The release also explained competitors completed cakes live on the exhibit floor on Sunday and Monday. The winners were announced at a ceremony on Tuesday afternoon.
DLM said the judges announced winners in four categories: wedding cake, rolled fondant, buttercream and hyper-realistic.
Parsons and Stanuszek came in first place in the wedding cake and buttercream categories. They also took home the 21st Pillsbury Bakers’ Plus Grand Champion Trophy for their cumulative points in the competition.
Parsons has been with Love Cakes by DLM for seven years. Stanuszek joined the team three years ago.
For more information about Love Cakes by DLM, the store’s boutique cake division, visit www.dorothylane.com/locations/LoveCakes.
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
About the Author