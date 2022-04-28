BreakingNews
Public Health orders Kettering Italian restaurant to ‘cease operation immediately’
dayton logo
X

Dorothy Lane Market home and gift sale arrives in time for Mother’s Day

Fast facts about Dorothy Lane Market

Combined ShapeCaption
Fast facts about Dorothy Lane Market

What to Know
By Alexis Larsen
14 minutes ago

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Dorothy Lane Market has announced a home and gift sale featuring 20 percent off kitchen essentials and other sweet presents mom might enjoy.

Up for grabs are a variety of kitchen gadgets, cookware and more gifts that ship.

Items include an Aeropress Go Coffee Maker and Peak Extra Large Ice Cube Tray to Peugeot bakeware and Tea Forté KATI Steeping Cups.

The discounts are applicable on DLM Home and gift and culinary center merchandise online excluding WÜSTHOF knives and accessories and Hestan kitchen equipment.

ExploreRestaurants offer special menus for Mother’s Day

Offer is valid with a Club DLM card. The small print is that selections vary by store, the sale is not applicable on prior purchases and there are limited quantities of specific items.

Combined ShapeCaption
DLM cutting board

Credit: Contributed

DLM cutting board

Credit: Contributed

Combined ShapeCaption
DLM cutting board

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Spring into the savings soon as the sale on housewares and gifts wraps up May 1. There are even cute Dorothy Lane Market Charcuterie Boards crafted out of beautiful maple wood and engraved. Get that for mom with some cheese and crackers and you have yourself the start to a Mother’s Day charcuterie party.

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.

In Other News
1
Public Health orders Kettering Italian restaurant to ‘cease operation...
2
Dave Chappelle could host comedy shows in Yellow Springs this summer...
3
WYSO mourns loss of longtime blues host Shakin’ Dave Hussong
4
Beavercreek bakery moving to Centerville with new plans in store
5
Springfield pretzel shop to open end of May

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top