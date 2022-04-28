Dorothy Lane Market home and gift sale arrives in time for Mother’s Day

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Dorothy Lane Market has announced a home and gift sale featuring 20 percent off kitchen essentials and other sweet presents mom might enjoy.
Up for grabs are a variety of kitchen gadgets, cookware and more gifts that ship.
Items include an Aeropress Go Coffee Maker and Peak Extra Large Ice Cube Tray to Peugeot bakeware and Tea Forté KATI Steeping Cups.
The discounts are applicable on DLM Home and gift and culinary center merchandise online excluding WÜSTHOF knives and accessories and Hestan kitchen equipment.
Offer is valid with a Club DLM card. The small print is that selections vary by store, the sale is not applicable on prior purchases and there are limited quantities of specific items.
Spring into the savings soon as the sale on housewares and gifts wraps up May 1. There are even cute Dorothy Lane Market Charcuterie Boards crafted out of beautiful maple wood and engraved. Get that for mom with some cheese and crackers and you have yourself the start to a Mother’s Day charcuterie party.
