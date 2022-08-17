Dot’s Market announces opening date for Centerville store

Moshos took over ownership of the Kettering store, located at 2274 Patterson Road, in 2019 after serving as a bag boy for 11 years. Prior to becoming owner, he paid his way through college with his Dot’s paychecks. When he graduated from Wright State University in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in human resources, he had several job interviews but found himself at Dot’s inquiring about buying the store.

“I was looking to do something big,” Moshos previously said.

Moshos became owner of the Bellbrook store, located at 118 W. Franklin Street, a little over a year ago when former owner, Robert Bernhard Jr., was ready to retire.

He previously said his biggest draw to Cross Pointe stemmed from knowing every business in the shopping center is locally owned and independently operated.

The full service grocery store is known for its fresh cut meats, broasted chicken, chicken salad and several other deli items.

For more information, visit Dot’s Market’s Facebook page or website.

