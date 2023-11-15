Downtown Dayton Caribbean restaurant temporarily closes

Agnes, located at 416 E. Third Street in Dayton, is temporarily closed due to a water pipe burst, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“We regret to announce that Agnes will be temporarily closed until further notice due to an unforeseen incident,” the Nov. 15 Facebook post said. “Unfortunately, a main water pipe has burst, resulting in significant damage that requires immediate attention.”

The restaurant wants to express its appreciation to its customers for the continued support and understanding during this time.

“Rest assured that we are actively addressing the issue and working tirelessly to resolve it as quickly as possible,” the post said. “We will keep you informed about our progress and eagerly anticipate the moment when we can welcome you back to Agnes. Once again, thank you for your continued support during this time.”

Agnes opened in the Wympee building across from The Barrel House in 2021 and has been a Dayton staple since 2011. The restaurant is named after owner Jose Estremera’s late mother, Agnes, and specializes in Caribbean cuisine, a reflection of his mother’s Trinidadian roots.