Downtown Dayton restaurant now open for Sunday brunch
Downtown Dayton restaurant now open for Sunday brunch

The Bar & Bistro is located inside Top of the Market at 32 Webster Street in downtown Dayton.

The Bar & Bistro is located inside Top of the Market at 32 Webster Street in downtown Dayton.

By Natalie Jones
9 minutes ago

A downtown Dayton restaurant located at Top of the Market on Webster Street is opening this Sunday for brunch.

The Bar & Bistro is typically open for dinner and drinks Monday through Saturday.

The new brunch menu includes avocado toast, a build your own omelet, eggs benedict, chicken and waffles, pancakes and much more!

Prices range from $7 to $15 with most brunch items around $12.

Brunch at the bistro will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. followed by SunDay-Ton Tea/Happy Hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Tea/Happy Hour will feature a DJ, live drag performances and dancing.

The Bar & Bistro opened its doors inside the event venue in November 2021. The restaurant is situated between The Gourmet Deli and The Warehouse event space.

For more information, visit The Bar & Bistro’s Facebook page or www.topofmarket.com.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

