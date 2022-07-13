Downtown Dayton restaurant to host 3-course cochinita dinner

An upscale Mexican restaurant in downtown Dayton is bringing back their executive chef’s fondest memory by hosting a three-course cochinita dinner with an optional wine pairing on Wednesday, July 20.
“I can remember running around my grandparents’ house in Chixchulub with all my cousins,” said Sueño Executive Chef Jorge Guzman. “All of the sudden a huge platter of taquitos de cochinita would arrive out of the kitchen and we all stop what we’re doing to grab handfuls of tacos. I remember biting into them and watching the golden, orange grease dripping down my elbows. It’s one of the fondest memories I have.”
The three-course dinner includes:
- Local mixed greens salad with roasted chile vinaigrette
- Pork cochinita dinner with black beans, rice, cebollas encurtidas, tortillas, and salsa xni-pek
- House made tres leches cake with dulce de leche topping
Chris O’Hearn from Parcel Wine out of Cincinnati will provide wine pairings for this dinner.
The three-course cochinita dinner is $58 per person. The optional wine pairing is $23.
Spots are available from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. To reserve your spot, click here.
Sueño is located at 607 E. 3rd Street. For more information, visit www.suenodyt.com.
