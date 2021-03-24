Downtown Dayton ‘Scorecard’ promotion to extend through through March Madness

Downtown Dayton ‘Scorecard’ frenzy happening through March Madness.

“In the Downtown Scorecard game, players can see four ‘shot challenges’ they must complete with an online game card that will have them exploring downtown Dayton dining, shopping and entertainment - and can earn them the chance to submit a completed scorecard for a $100 Downtown Dollars e-gift card drawing,” DDP officials said in a release. “The challenges include opportunities to explore in-person following social-distancing guidelines, or tasks that can be completed online from home.”

Throughout the pandemic, DDP has been “constantly brainstorming” ideas of how to play off everyday life events — such as a college basketball tournament — to remind people of how they can support small businesses, Swanson said.

“Small businesses are so important to the liveliness of making a place a community, and one of the only ways to ensure that is to support small businesses in any way we can so they can stay in business,” she said.