Downtown Dayton’s newest distillery to release first 3 spirits — on Election Day

“We hand-picked this blend of bourbon to represent our brand well,” Hilgeman said.

Harpers Siren Gin was bottled at 90 proof, and the Lily Water Vodka at 80 proof.

Building out the distillery at 318 E. Second St. alongside the craft brewery was a difficult and lengthy task, but its completion moves the facility closer to Hilgeman’s vision of what the brewery-distillery can achieve, the founder said. Dayton Beer Company started in 2012 as a 1,500-square-foot microbrewery and tasting room on East Dorothy Lane in Kettering, and has evolved into a 30,000-square-foot complex in downtown Dayton.

“I started this because I wanted to bring something to Dayton that it didn’t have, to inject some energy to the city, to its downtown, and to the region,” Hillgeman told this news outlet in an interview. “I’m excited to get the distillery done and get it open.”

To keep tabs on other new releases and distillery news, go to www.facebook.com/daytonbarrelworks.