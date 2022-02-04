Downtown Dollars a great gift idea for Valentine’s Day

Businesses across downtown Dayton would appreciate you showing them some love this Valentine’s Day with the purchase of Downtown Dollars.
The Downtown Dayton Partnership is offering a special bonus buy deal for anyone who purchases Downtown Dollars for themselves or their Valentine this year. For every $50 Downtown Dollars purchased, an extra $25 of Downtown Dollars will be delivered in a separate e-gift card to the buyer.
Downtown Dollars is one e-gift card that is redeemable at more than 80 participating businesses in downtown Dayton, including restaurants, pubs, retailers and services. A full list can be found at www.downtowndayton.org/dollars.
“Our local, small businesses still need our help as we emerge from the pandemic, and Downtown Dollars are a great way to show them your love this Valentine’s Day,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership.
The bonus Downtown Dollars will be delivered to the purchaser in separate $25 gift vouchers from their $50 purchases. The $50 Downtown Dollars e-gift card purchased by the customer does not expire, but the $25 bonus card(s) will expire if not used by March 31, 2022. This promotion is capped at a maximum of four Bonus Buys per customer.
The $25 bonus buys are limited and are only available while Bonus Buys funds last.
