Downtown Dollars a great gift idea for Valentine’s Day

The Downtown Dayton Partnership is offering a special bonus buy deal for anyone who purchases Downtown Dollars for themselves or their Valentine this year. For every $50 Downtown Dollars purchased, an extra $25 of Downtown Dollars will be delivered in a separate e-gift card to the buyer.

Downtown Dollars is one e-gift card that is redeemable at more than 80 participating businesses in downtown Dayton, including restaurants, pubs, retailers and services. A full list can be found at www.downtowndayton.org/dollars.