Downtown Dollars Bonus Buy deal arrives for holiday season

“The holidays are about giving and giving back, both to your loved ones and your community,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, in a release. “The Downtown Dollars program is an easy way to finish your holiday shopping and support the independent businesses that make downtown unique. Downtown Dollars make a great gift no matter the time of year, but this Bonus Buy is the perfect time to shop for everyone on your list and even yourself this holiday season!”

Downtown Dollars Bonus Buy funds will be delivered to the purchaser in $25 gift vouchers separate from their original $50 purchase. The $50 Downtown Dollars e-gift card purchased by the customer does not expire, but $25 Bonus Buy cards will expire if not used by Saturday, Dec. 31. Each customer may earn a maximum of four $25 Bonus Buy cards.