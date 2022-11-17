Downtown Dollars Bonus Buy deal arrives for holiday season

The Downtown Dayton Partnership is offering a special Bonus Buy deal for those who purchase Downtown Dollars for themselves or as a gift this holiday season.
Beginning Thursday, Nov. 17 at noon, for every $50 Downtown Dollars purchased, an extra $25 of Downtown Dollars will be delivered in a separate e-gift card to the purchaser.
Downtown Dollars is one e-gift card that is redeemable at more than 80 participating businesses in downtown Dayton. Several restaurants, pubs, retailers, and service providers are included in the program.
“The holidays are about giving and giving back, both to your loved ones and your community,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, in a release. “The Downtown Dollars program is an easy way to finish your holiday shopping and support the independent businesses that make downtown unique. Downtown Dollars make a great gift no matter the time of year, but this Bonus Buy is the perfect time to shop for everyone on your list and even yourself this holiday season!”
Downtown Dollars Bonus Buy funds will be delivered to the purchaser in $25 gift vouchers separate from their original $50 purchase. The $50 Downtown Dollars e-gift card purchased by the customer does not expire, but $25 Bonus Buy cards will expire if not used by Saturday, Dec. 31. Each customer may earn a maximum of four $25 Bonus Buy cards.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Also, when you purchase Downtown Dollars for yourself or to give to others as a gift, the e-gift card is delivered via email or text message. Bonus Buy cards are limited and only available while funds last.
A full list of participating businesses and more information on the program, as well as instructions to purchase Downtown Dollars is available at www.downtowndayton.org/dollars.
About the Author