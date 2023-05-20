X

Downtown Dollars on sale for summer shopping and dining

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

What to Know
By , Staff Writer
56 minutes ago

To celebrate summer, the Downtown Dayton Partnership is offering a sale on Downtown Dollars.

The Bonus Buy sale offers an additional $25 in Downtown Dollars for free to those who buy $50 worth of the e-gift card currency. Downtown Dollars are accepted at over 80 retailers, restaurants, pubs and service providers in downtown Dayton.

ExploreSUMMER POOL GUIDE: Where to take a dip when pools open in the Dayton area

“There’s no better way to spend summer than outside on a patio or by taking a break from the heat inside one of our unique, independent downtown businesses,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, in a news release. “More than 80 different downtown businesses accept Downtown Dollars, so there’s sure to be something for everyone to enjoy this summer.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The free additional Downtown Dollars will be sent separately from the initial $50. The bonus cash expires at the end of the summer season on Aug. 31, but the purchased $50 in Downton Dollars does not expire. Customers are also limited to four $25 bonus gift cards.

ExploreWORTH THE DRIVE: Take a ride to the Bicycle Museum of America in New Bremen

Several upcoming events downtown offer opportunities for Downtown Dollars to be spent including First Friday every month and Summer in the City festivities throughout the warm season. Downtown Dollars can also be gifted to friends, family and others.

To see a list of all participating businesses and to purchase Downtown Dollars, visit https://www.downtowndayton.org/dollars/.

In Other News
1
Clothing boutique, event center to hold grand opening in Dayton’s Fire...
2
Willis “Bing” Davis documentary to premiere in 2024
3
Dayton recipes: Remembering 5 recipes from Rike’s Dining Room
4
Target applies for alcohol tasting permits for Dayton area stores
5
Centerville Merchant Market returns to Stubbs Park with shopping...

About the Author

Zoë is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com. She earned her BA in communication from the University of Dayton and has four years in the journalism industry, including bylines in national and local news. She previously worked as a reporting intern for Dayton Daily News.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top