Downtown Dollars on sale for summer shopping and dining

To celebrate summer, the Downtown Dayton Partnership is offering a sale on Downtown Dollars.
The Bonus Buy sale offers an additional $25 in Downtown Dollars for free to those who buy $50 worth of the e-gift card currency. Downtown Dollars are accepted at over 80 retailers, restaurants, pubs and service providers in downtown Dayton.
“There’s no better way to spend summer than outside on a patio or by taking a break from the heat inside one of our unique, independent downtown businesses,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, in a news release. “More than 80 different downtown businesses accept Downtown Dollars, so there’s sure to be something for everyone to enjoy this summer.”
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
The free additional Downtown Dollars will be sent separately from the initial $50. The bonus cash expires at the end of the summer season on Aug. 31, but the purchased $50 in Downton Dollars does not expire. Customers are also limited to four $25 bonus gift cards.
Several upcoming events downtown offer opportunities for Downtown Dollars to be spent including First Friday every month and Summer in the City festivities throughout the warm season. Downtown Dollars can also be gifted to friends, family and others.
To see a list of all participating businesses and to purchase Downtown Dollars, visit https://www.downtowndayton.org/dollars/.
