DPAA announces children’s auditions for ‘Nutcracker,’ ‘Amahl’

Clara admires her beautiful Nutcracker in Dayton Ballet’s annual production of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. CONTRIBUTED

What to Know
By
2 hours ago

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance has announced auditions for children’s roles in Dayton Ballet’s holiday production of “The Nutcracker” Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Dayton Ballet Studios inside the Victoria Theatre. Dayton Opera is also holding auditions for two children’s roles in its holiday production of “Amahl and the Night Visitors” Sat. Oct. 1 in Studio A of the Metropolitan Arts Center in downtown Dayton.

DETAILS: Dayton Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”

WHO: Dancers must be 5′6″ or shorter and 6 to 13 years of age.

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 25 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

  • 1:00-2:15pm Ages 11-13
  • 2:15-3:30pm Ages 8-10
  • 3:30-5:00pm Ages 6-7

WHERE: Dayton Ballet downtown studios at 140 N. Main Street, 4th Floor, Dayton

MORE: There is no fee to audition, however, there is a participation fee of $25 if accepted to perform in “The Nutcracker.” No resume or photos are required to audition. Parents and dancers must be available for the mandatory parent/dancer meeting of accepted dancers on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 3:30 p.m.

To register and view more details about the audition, visit daytonperformingarts.org/nutcracker-auditions.

DETAILS: Dayton Opera’s “Amahl and the Night Visitors”

WHO: SEEKING: Two children with unchanged voices for the roles of Amahl and the Page’s Apprentice. Children should be between 9-13 years of age and be able to act and project their voices. Following the composer’s wishes, preference will be given to boy sopranos for the role of Amahl. The child cast as Page’s Apprentice (a non-singing role) will also understudy the role of Amahl. The Page’s Apprentice is a gender-neutral role. These are paid positions. All ethnicities and backgrounds are encouraged to audition.

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 1

Exact audition times are assigned individually.

WHERE: Studio A at the Metropolitan Arts Center, 126 N. Main St., Dayton

MORE: REHEARSALS AND PERFORMANCES: Rehearsals begin Saturday, Nov. 19 and continue through Wednesday, Nov. 30. November 23-25 will be days off in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Performances will be held Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, and Saturday, Dec. 3. All rehearsals and performances will be held at the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton.

AUDITION REQUIREMENTS: Please prepare one English-language music selection of your choice, which should be memorized. You will also be asked to sing Amahl’s aria “Don’t Cry, Mother Dear.” Music may be used for this. An accompanist will be provided for the audition, although you may bring your own accompanist if you wish.

TO APPLY: Please email Matt Wilshire at mwilshire@daytonperformingarts.org indicating that you’d like to schedule an audition. Please include your availability.

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

