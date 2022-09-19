DPAA announces children’s auditions for ‘Nutcracker,’ ‘Amahl’

WHERE: Dayton Ballet downtown studios at 140 N. Main Street, 4th Floor, Dayton

MORE: There is no fee to audition, however, there is a participation fee of $25 if accepted to perform in “The Nutcracker.” No resume or photos are required to audition. Parents and dancers must be available for the mandatory parent/dancer meeting of accepted dancers on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 3:30 p.m.

To register and view more details about the audition, visit daytonperformingarts.org/nutcracker-auditions.

DETAILS: Dayton Opera’s “Amahl and the Night Visitors”

WHO: SEEKING: Two children with unchanged voices for the roles of Amahl and the Page’s Apprentice. Children should be between 9-13 years of age and be able to act and project their voices. Following the composer’s wishes, preference will be given to boy sopranos for the role of Amahl. The child cast as Page’s Apprentice (a non-singing role) will also understudy the role of Amahl. The Page’s Apprentice is a gender-neutral role. These are paid positions. All ethnicities and backgrounds are encouraged to audition.

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 1

Exact audition times are assigned individually.

WHERE: Studio A at the Metropolitan Arts Center, 126 N. Main St., Dayton

MORE: REHEARSALS AND PERFORMANCES: Rehearsals begin Saturday, Nov. 19 and continue through Wednesday, Nov. 30. November 23-25 will be days off in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Performances will be held Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, and Saturday, Dec. 3. All rehearsals and performances will be held at the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton.

AUDITION REQUIREMENTS: Please prepare one English-language music selection of your choice, which should be memorized. You will also be asked to sing Amahl’s aria “Don’t Cry, Mother Dear.” Music may be used for this. An accompanist will be provided for the audition, although you may bring your own accompanist if you wish.

TO APPLY: Please email Matt Wilshire at mwilshire@daytonperformingarts.org indicating that you’d like to schedule an audition. Please include your availability.