Hamburger icon
dayton logo
X

Dragons single-game ticket sales begin soon

What to Know
By , Staff Writer
2 hours ago

Single-game tickets for the Dayton Dragons 2022 home games will begin Wednesday, March 16 at 10 a.m.

The Dragons 22nd Opening Night game will be held Friday, April 8 when they host the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Day Air Ballpark at 7:05 p.m.

You can purchase single-game tickets for the regular season at the Dragons box office located next to the main entry gates at Day Air Ballpark, online at daytondragons.com, by phone by calling the Dragons Box Office at 937-228-2287, or Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at 937-228-2323.

ExploreFirst Four: Places to eat, drink, shop and play in Dayton

Patrons are reminded there is never a convenience charge for tickets purchased at the Dragons box office. There is also no convenience charge for tickets purchased from the Dragons by phone at 937-228-2887. However, a shipping charge is added for tickets that are mailed.

The Dragons are scheduled to play 66 home games during the regular season. Game times are 7:05 p.m. for Tuesday through Saturday games, and Sundays are 1:05 p.m. Exceptions: Saturday, April 9 and Saturday, April 23 are 1:05 p.m. starts; Monday, July 4 is a 7:05 p.m. start. Gates open one hour prior to game.

For additional information, visit daytondragons.com.

In Other News
1
TODAY: Dayton Public Schools hosts Pi Day Math and Literacy Night for...
2
JUST IN: Brothers Osborne to perform at Rose
3
15 entertainers with Dayton ties to watch in 2022
4
Podcast with Dayton-area connections provides pop culture fun
5
WORTH THE DRIVE: See 360-degree coral reef tunnel one hour from Dayton

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top