Dragons single-game ticket sales begin soon

Single-game tickets for the Dayton Dragons 2022 home games will begin Wednesday, March 16 at 10 a.m.
The Dragons 22nd Opening Night game will be held Friday, April 8 when they host the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Day Air Ballpark at 7:05 p.m.
You can purchase single-game tickets for the regular season at the Dragons box office located next to the main entry gates at Day Air Ballpark, online at daytondragons.com, by phone by calling the Dragons Box Office at 937-228-2287, or Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at 937-228-2323.
Patrons are reminded there is never a convenience charge for tickets purchased at the Dragons box office. There is also no convenience charge for tickets purchased from the Dragons by phone at 937-228-2887. However, a shipping charge is added for tickets that are mailed.
The Dragons are scheduled to play 66 home games during the regular season. Game times are 7:05 p.m. for Tuesday through Saturday games, and Sundays are 1:05 p.m. Exceptions: Saturday, April 9 and Saturday, April 23 are 1:05 p.m. starts; Monday, July 4 is a 7:05 p.m. start. Gates open one hour prior to game.
For additional information, visit daytondragons.com.
