Dunbar sculpture in need of community support

Dunbar, the pioneering African American poet, novelist and lyricist, will be honored and immortalized with a life-size bronze sculpture, which will welcome visitors at the entrance plaza of the Dayton Metro Library’s new West-Dayton Branch. The efforts to raise the funds required to commission the sculpture are being led by a group of community volunteers chaired by Willis “Bing” Davis and Judge Walter Rice. Commitee members include Tim Kambitsch, Brady Kress, J. Thomas Maultsby, Dayton Mayor Jeffrey J. Mimms, Jr., Michael R. Roediger, and Jenell R. Ross. The Committee announced the public efforts to raise funds for this project at the Feb. 23 City of Dayton Commissioner’s Meeting.

Partnering with The Dayton Foundation, the Paul Laurence Dunbar Statue Fund has been established. The community can support by visiting The Dayton Foundation’s website at www.daytonfoundation.org/ccgift.html indicating the Paul Laurence Dunbar Statue Fund #8590. Checks may also be made out to The Dayton Foundation and sent to 1401 S. Main St. #100, Dayton, OH 45409. Please also reference Fund #8590. At press time, it was not known how much money the Statue Fund intends to raise.