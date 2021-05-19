Dunkin’ location in the works for Englewood

The company owns other Dunkin’ locations as well as some Subway, Popeyes, and GoCo locations.

“Dunkin’ submitted a thoughtful plan with an attractive building, double drive thru lanes, and landscaping that will fit in well with our Main Street through the city. I think they offer another restaurant option for residents,” she said.

The commission made several recommendations to the developer before voting including a decrease in the required parking lot spaces from 23 to 20 and three signs instead of the four that were proposed.

The city traffic engineers will perform traffic studies if council approves the application but Strider -Iiames doesn’t think that the restaurant will impact traffic on Main Street. “The drive thru starts at the back of the area and goes up to the sign, so it should not cause a problem on Main Street.”

Council will review the application at the May 25 council meeting.