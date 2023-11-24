Dunkin’, Popeyes franchisee kicks off holiday campaign supporting Dayton Children’s Hospital

The Gilligan Company, a local franchisee that owns Dunkin’ and Popeyes locations throughout the Dayton region, is kicking off its annual holiday campaign benefitting Dayton Children’s Hospital.

“We are excited to have Gilligan Company supporting Dayton Children’s Hospital through their 2023 Giveback program,” said Lexi Kopilchack, Children’s Miracle Network Manager of Dayton Children’s Hospital Foundation, in a news release. “With support from their 15 locations throughout the Dayton region, kids and families have access to world-class care right in their community,”

The Gilligan Company is encouraging customers to donate through its “Round up for the Kids” fundraiser. Customers visiting any Gilligan-owned Dunkin’, Subway, Popeyes or GoCo Shell Gas Stations have through through Sunday, Dec. 24 to make s contribution that will go toward Dayton Children’s Hospital programs for research and outreach.

Over the last 10 years Gilligan Company and their customers have raised over $775,000 to help local charities and those who benefit from the dollars raised.

For a complete list of locations Gilligan-owned establishments, click here.

