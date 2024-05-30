Dunkin’ to replace former Sonic in West Carrollton; 2 others planned in Miamisburg, Beavercreek

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

51 minutes ago
A new Dunkin’ location is opening next year in the Dayton region.

Julea Schuh Remke, a spokeswoman for Dunkin’ franchisee Gilligan Company, has confirmed a Dunkin’ location is planned for the former site of the Sonic Drive-In at 801 E. Dixie Drive in West Carrollton. The Sonic Drive-In closed its doors over the weekend.

ExploreRELATED: West Carrollton Sonic Drive-In has closed

Construction is expected to begin in Quarter 3 of this year. It remains to be determined if the current building will be remodeled or torn down, Remke said.

The new Dunkin’ location will feature a tap system with Dunkin’s signature cold beverages, a front-facing bakery case with a variety of baked goods and a double drive-thru. Customers will be able to order ahead and pick-up orders in a dedicated space inside the establishment.

“We love the community of West Carrollton,” Remke said. “They align with our growth plan.”

ExploreMay 2024 restaurant recap: 8 open, 6 coming soon, 2 change ownership

The coffee shop is expected to open in late quarter one of 2025.

Gilligan Company has plans to open two other Dunkin’ locations ― one in Miamisburg and one in Beavercreek. Additional details were not available at this time. The company is also a franchisee of Popeyes and is planning to open a new restaurant on Woodman Drive.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

